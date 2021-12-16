Centene (NYSE:CNC) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens increased their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $83.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.38. Centene has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $83.59. The company has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,791,067. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in Centene by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Centene by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.