Centene (NYSE:CNC) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.40% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens increased their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.
Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $83.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.38. Centene has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $83.59. The company has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51.
In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,791,067. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in Centene by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Centene by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.
Centene Company Profile
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
