Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Sells $218,580.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $218,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $207,690.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Michael Arntz sold 7,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $483,140.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $73.38 on Thursday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.72 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.37.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

