Neil B. Macdonald Sells 16,486 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $250,092.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE HPE opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $16.74.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have commented on HPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.
