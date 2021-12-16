Neil B. Macdonald Sells 16,486 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $250,092.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE HPE opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on HPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

