Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Bart Volkmer Sells 10,880 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $261,555.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $286,500.00.

DBX opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.36. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 216.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 178,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 88,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 78,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

