Short Interest in Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Increases By 340.0%

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 340.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
GBLBY opened at $10.91 on Thursday. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48.
About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert
Read More: Net Income
Receive News & Ratings for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.