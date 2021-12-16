Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup currently has a $195.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $192.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.50.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $171.14 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $149.55 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

