Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,779 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 16.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 768,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,069,000 after purchasing an additional 30,968 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 5.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,062,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Elastic by 6,718.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 39,167 shares during the period. Finally, Sandler Capital Management raised its position in shares of Elastic by 94.9% in the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $118.37 on Thursday. Elastic has a 52-week low of $97.89 and a 52-week high of $189.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.13 and a 200-day moving average of $152.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,057,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 69,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $11,931,042.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,433 shares of company stock valued at $43,125,226 over the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.43.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.