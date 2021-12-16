Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $11.39 Million Holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $11,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 88,425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 160,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 87,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 11,993 shares during the period.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF alerts:

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF stock opened at $35.98 on Thursday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a one year low of $31.24 and a one year high of $39.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.