Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 95,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,457,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,415,000 after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $38.37 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $34.83 and a one year high of $40.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.71.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

