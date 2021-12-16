Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 39,426 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,426 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.56% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $28.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

