Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,904 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in LivePerson by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,977,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 101,011.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 17,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,818,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after buying an additional 87,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter valued at $228,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LivePerson alerts:

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.08.

LPSN opened at $35.40 on Thursday. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.81. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.14.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.