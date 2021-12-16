Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 5,078 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,317 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Toll Brothers worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Toll Brothers by 123,184.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 23,405 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 452,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,154,000 after buying an additional 118,039 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $71.14 on Thursday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $41.22 and a one year high of $75.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.63 and its 200 day moving average is $60.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.15.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

TOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $615,185. 10.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

