Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Alteryx worth $10,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Alteryx by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Alteryx by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Alteryx by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $173,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $891,250. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

AYX stock opened at $62.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 0.69. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $140.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.72.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AYX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

