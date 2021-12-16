Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,495 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth $131,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.10.

NYSE SPR opened at $38.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average of $43.59. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.34) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.58%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

