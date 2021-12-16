Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $256,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 428.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 57,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $171.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.58 and a 200 day moving average of $156.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $171.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

