Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR):

12/9/2021 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

12/8/2021 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

12/3/2021 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

11/29/2021 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

11/23/2021 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

11/22/2021 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

11/17/2021 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

11/16/2021 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

11/10/2021 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

11/3/2021 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.20. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $3.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd alerts:

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 13,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $40,299.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 107,830 shares of company stock worth $321,229 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $668,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 7,073.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 33,597 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 347.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 102,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,112,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 43,578 shares during the period. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.