Financial Counselors Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $397.05 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $297.45 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $386.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.414 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

