ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 74,710 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.05% of ADMA Biologics worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Natixis acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 1.88. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $250.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 71.69% and a negative net margin of 108.60%. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

In other ADMA Biologics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 780,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $990,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Young Kwon bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 380,000 shares of company stock worth $380,000 and sold 1,112,505 shares worth $1,393,806. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

