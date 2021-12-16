Morgan Stanley Raises Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target to $76.00

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Trimble stock opened at $87.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.66.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $330,461.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Trimble by 4.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $707,640,000 after acquiring an additional 405,333 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Trimble by 6.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 393,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after acquiring an additional 24,859 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Trimble in the second quarter valued at about $12,659,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 95.9% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 46.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,262,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,157,000 after buying an additional 402,116 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

