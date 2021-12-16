uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Short Interest Update

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, an increase of 109.6% from the November 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in uCloudlink Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) by 81.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of uCloudlink Group worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

UCL stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. uCloudlink Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $65.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.57.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 92.15% and a negative net margin of 58.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts forecast that uCloudlink Group will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

