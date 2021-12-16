Jackson Square Capital LLC Purchases 68 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $163.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $259.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.45.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.47.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

