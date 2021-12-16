Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 23.8% during the second quarter. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. now owns 3,812,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,515,000 after buying an additional 732,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 13.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,282,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,853,000 after purchasing an additional 386,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 160.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 294,149 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the second quarter valued at $2,473,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 49.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 181,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

CNSL opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $9.89.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $318.58 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.16%.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.