Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $220,000 Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 127.2% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 191,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 107,291 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 13.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 479,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 56,121 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 26.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,464,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,115,000 after acquiring an additional 519,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 6.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 439,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 27,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UAA. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

NYSE:UAA opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

