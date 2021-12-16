ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

ASX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ASE Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ASE Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of ASE Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASE Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.18.

ASX stock opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ASE Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.03.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,394,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,789 shares in the last quarter. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

