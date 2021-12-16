New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,620 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $9,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 115,206 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,549,000 after purchasing an additional 71,745 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,980,000 after acquiring an additional 61,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CFR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.50.

In other news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $10,601,399.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $1,007,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CFR opened at $128.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.12 and a fifty-two week high of $139.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.68 and its 200 day moving average is $118.86.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

