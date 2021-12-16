New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of APA worth $10,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APA. Strs Ohio raised its stake in APA by 259.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,046,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after acquiring an additional 755,000 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in APA by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in APA by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of APA by 2.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of APA during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,112,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APA. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist upgraded shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.91.

Shares of APA stock opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48. APA Co. has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $31.14.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

