Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) to Post $0.84 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. ANI Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ANI Pharmaceuticals.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $46.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.56 million, a P/E ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.69. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Thomas Haughey acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 88,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $685,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 390.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

