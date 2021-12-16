New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $9,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Chart Industries by 25.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the second quarter worth about $204,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Benchmark began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.53.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $162.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.83. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.25 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

