New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $10,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNXC stock opened at $170.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.78. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $95.52 and a 12-month high of $191.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion and a PE ratio of 25.80.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.17%.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $1,771,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total value of $548,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,049,620. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

