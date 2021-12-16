Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) Short Interest Down 73.4% in November

Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 73.4% from the November 15th total of 46,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ TETCU opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Tech and Energy Transition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,372,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 397.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 233,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 186,864 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 423,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 123,749 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 303,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 103,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Tech and Energy Transition by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 150,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 28,790 shares in the last quarter.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

