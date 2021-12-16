Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Sets New 52-Week High at $451.80

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 451.80 ($5.97) and last traded at GBX 437.20 ($5.78), with a volume of 1464993 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 346 ($4.57).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.30) price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 377.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 392.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Dominic Paul bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 381 ($5.04) per share, with a total value of £53,340 ($70,490.29). Also, insider Stella David purchased 30,003 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 370 ($4.89) per share, for a total transaction of £111,011.10 ($146,704.24).

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile (LON:DOM)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

