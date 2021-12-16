TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 28,462 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 156,947 shares.The stock last traded at $31.35 and had previously closed at $31.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. TowneBank had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $170.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in TowneBank by 423.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in TowneBank by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in TowneBank by 1,089.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TowneBank by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

