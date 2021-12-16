ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 57,849 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,189,553 shares.The stock last traded at $139.98 and had previously closed at $140.77.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 20.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.7% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 2.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 13.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

