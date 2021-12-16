Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 117,611 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,643,950 shares.The stock last traded at $71.55 and had previously closed at $70.76.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.86.

The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 16.25%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

