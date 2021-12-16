Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s share price rose 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 2,313 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,922,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

CCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barrington Research upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.31.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.49.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $203,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 104.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,458,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,812 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $822,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 24.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 45,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

