Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.62 and last traded at $26.56. Approximately 1,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 230,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.
The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.40.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 76,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.
About Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.
