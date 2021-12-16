Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.62 and last traded at $26.56. Approximately 1,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 230,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.40.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. The business had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 76,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

