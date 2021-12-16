Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.77) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Inogen reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 234.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $93.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.69 million. Inogen had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INGN. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Inogen by 383.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Inogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Inogen by 159.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $33.02 on Thursday. Inogen has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $82.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 0.95.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

