Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 86,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 4,865.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Welbilt by 2,214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Welbilt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Welbilt by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WBT opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 2.29. Welbilt, Inc has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.70 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $443,705.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $246,157.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,208 shares of company stock worth $1,304,931 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

