Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 3,418 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPO opened at $72.97 on Thursday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $63.24 and a one year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.17.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

