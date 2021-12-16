Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,926 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCLFU. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 687,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 473.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 145,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 119,796 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 181,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Shares of RCLFU stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

