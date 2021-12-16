Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 25.2% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 35.4% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 76,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 132.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 78,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 44,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,926,000 after buying an additional 762,490 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 6.5% during the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 146,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Shares of GNL stock opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.25, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average is $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -571.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.