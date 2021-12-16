Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 19.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,525,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,510,911,000 after acquiring an additional 666,474 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,064,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,398 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,456,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,263,000 after acquiring an additional 933,365 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,179,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,774,000 after purchasing an additional 830,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,219,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,237,000 after purchasing an additional 417,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.98.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $101.47 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $79.82 and a 52-week high of $108.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.00 and a 200-day moving average of $102.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

