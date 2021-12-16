CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 286.2% from the November 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of MTBCP stock opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.86. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $31.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2292 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

