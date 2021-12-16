Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Oshkosh by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 2.3% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Oshkosh by 0.8% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 11.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.71.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $110.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.58. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 21.70%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.