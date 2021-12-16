Contrasting Braveheart Resources (RIINF) and Its Peers

Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS: RIINF) is one of 97 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Braveheart Resources to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Braveheart Resources and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Braveheart Resources $10,000.00 -$5.62 million -1.55 Braveheart Resources Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 15.37

Braveheart Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Braveheart Resources. Braveheart Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braveheart Resources’ competitors have a beta of 1.46, suggesting that their average share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Braveheart Resources and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Braveheart Resources Competitors 800 3532 3811 110 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 75.11%. Given Braveheart Resources’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Braveheart Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Braveheart Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braveheart Resources N/A -188.81% -56.15% Braveheart Resources Competitors -55.95% -40.98% -0.32%

Summary

Braveheart Resources competitors beat Braveheart Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Braveheart Resources

Braveheart Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine, Thierry, and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

