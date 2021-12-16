Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,727 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $50,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 109.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel stock opened at $1,226.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,275.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,242.09. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $942.44 and a 52-week high of $1,343.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total value of $1,317,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total value of $1,943,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,208. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,292.50.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

