Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,727 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $50,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 109.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Markel stock opened at $1,226.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,275.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,242.09. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $942.44 and a 52-week high of $1,343.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.74.
In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total value of $1,317,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total value of $1,943,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,208. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,292.50.
About Markel
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
