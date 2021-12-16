Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 65,585 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,189,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,585 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.25% of Fortis worth $52,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTS. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.09.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $46.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.28. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $47.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.4248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

