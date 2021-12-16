Spire Wealth Management Raises Stake in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR) by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.17% of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,764,000.

KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF stock opened at $24.62 on Thursday. KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.15.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.