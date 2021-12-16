Craig Eric Anderson Sells 16,535 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 16,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $332,022.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Craig Eric Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

On Friday, December 10th, Craig Eric Anderson sold 1,900 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $109,600.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.

ACVA stock opened at $18.03 on Thursday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $37.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $91.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.