Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of NVR worth $48,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 174,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $865,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $589,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,462,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,798,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,359.25.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $5,907.37 on Thursday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,885.00 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5,203.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,068.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.98.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $65.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

